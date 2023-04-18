How big is stand-up comedy in Edmonton? We asked the experts

They're fun, uncensored, and it seems, growing in number in Alberta. Despite (or because of) the cold weather, comedy clubs in Edmonton are seeing packed audiences — from franchise venues to bars and lounges.

And comedy's definitely made a comeback after the pandemic.

"Over the past couple years and especially since COVID, comedy has really seen a rise," said Ashley Soper, manager of Yuk Yuk's inside Century Casino.

While some popular comedy venues, like The Empress Ale House, did not make it through COVID shutdowns, comedy clubs like the north Edmonton franchise have never seen audiences bigger, Soper said.

Sold out

When comedian Lisa Baker was approached by Yuk Yuk's to put on a St. Patrick's Day show in the casino's concert showroom this year, the original plan was to cap the audience at 200, the capacity for the venue's regular comedy club space.

"That sold out very quickly," Baker said.

Soper opened ticket sales up until they had to close sales because they didn't have enough staff to cater to a larger crowd.

"There was over 300 people in the room, which I think if you went back years ago, was a little unheard of for some comedy shows unless it was somebody very well known on TV," Soper said. "And it was awesome to see."

Mel Pearson, who has organized Laugh it Forward charitable comedy shows at Yuk Yuks since 2015, said it didn't take long for audiences to return to their comedy fundraisers after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

While their first show out of the pandemic sold under 100 tickets, their show in November sold over 200 tickets and raised over $7,000 for scholarships, Pearson said.

Edmonton comedian Sterling Scott estimates about 30 per cent of the city's popular comedy venues are closed to this day, and the fallout from COVID shutdowns on comics is still raw.

"They made you feel like you were of no value," Scott said. "But fortunately there's always some light after the dark and that light is that it was the people that made stand-up comedy come back."

TikTok star

The pandemic wasn't all bad for comics, though.

Baker, who moved her comedy career from Newfoundland to Edmonton 10 years ago, got her big break on TikTok during the pandemic when she started her account in 2021. She now has almost 350,000 followers and over six million likes on the platform.

Edmonton comic Lisa Baker got her big break on TikTok during the pandemic, after going viral soon after starting her account in 2021. (lisabakercomedy/TikTok)

Baker said she is relieved that Edmonton's vibrant live comedy scene is back.

"I do think it's as strong, and it's definitely heading towards being stronger than it was," Baker said. "But we typically see that in comedy. So when we see the economy kind of tank, when we see like inflation go crazy, when there's a recession, there's a boom for us because people just want to go laugh and forget about their life for a little bit."

The resurgence of comedy clubs might be helping to take people out of the COVID dumps, said University of Alberta cognitive scientist Nevicia Case.

The pandemic, along with the dark days of Edmonton's winter time could be drivers for people seeking out experiences and opportunities to laugh, Case said.

"Things like attending a comedy event or something that would have us laughing and feeling that social connectedness could really help be a part of that general health and well-being," Case said.

Younger generation of comics

Noah Brodeur is part of a younger generation of Edmonton comics and stand-up comedy producers. (Submitted by Noah Brodeur)

Noah Brodeur, an Edmonton comic and stand-up comedy producer, said one week after COVID-19 restrictions lifted, an all-local show at the Comic Strip in West Edmonton Mall was packed.

"Obviously they couldn't book out-of-town headliners at that point and it was completely sold out," Brodeur said. "That just goes to show how bad people missed just going out and having fun and laughing and being in a group of people."

Soper has been booking bands and comedians at the casino for 13 years, and previously worked at a comedy club in Newfoundland. Edmonton is one of the bigger comedy scenes in the country, she said.

"People here, I think are just really, really passionate about entertainment, whether it's hockey or football or comedy and concerts, the crowd is about having fun," Soper said. "Play hard and work hard I guess."

Tough crowds

Edmonton's comics are honed by tough western Canada crowds and a glut of open mic venues throughout the week, Baker said.

"Alberta has some of the most talented comedians in the country hands down," Baker said. "And we tend to become better, faster.

"You could be in the bible belt so you got to tone it down a little bit," Baker said. "'How do I work this audience to get them on my side?' And so you develop a lot of skills very, very quickly which other comics wouldn't."

Brodeur said he'd like Edmonton to get more recognition as a great comedy city.

"I'm always surprised how many people have no idea how good the comedy is in Edmonton," Brodeur said. "Obviously the people going to shows realize that it's really good, but it's still kind of like a little hidden gem about Edmonton."

Brodeur got his start four years ago in his first year of university. He Googled open mics and there happened to be one that night at the Grindstone Theatre.

"I showed up and wrote my name down and yeah, that's been it," Brodeur said.

The weekly open mic features 20 comics.

"And the last few times I've gone, it's like I don't recognize any names on the list, which is good," Brodeur said.

Baker said she's seeing more women starting and staying in comedy in Edmonton.

A younger generation of comics is actively trying to get women and racialized comics to stick with it, she said.

"Making sure that they're getting stage time, making sure that we're handling any situations that arise," Baker said."More comics are not just paying lip service to the whole, you know, 'we're going to be here to support you,' they're actually showing up to do it."

And comics, managers and venues are laughing all the way to the bank.

"I'm paying my rent today," Scott said. "No, the first thing that came through my mind when I saw audiences coming back out was that the myth that comedy wasn't essential is a myth."