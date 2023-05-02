City councillor wants Edmonton to limit short-term rentals

British Columbia introduced new legislation this week to curtail the use of short-term rentals and one Edmonton councillor thinks the city should consider introducing similar rules.

The legislation would force those who offer short-term accommodation, like Airbnbs, to actually live on the property, said B.C. Premier David Eby on Monday.

In Edmonton, Ward papastew Coun. Michael Janz wants the city to have its own rules to limit Airbnbs.

He proposes that council forbids using the whole property, such as a house or an apartment, as a short-term rental, and only allow those who live on the property to rent it out short term, like B.C. has done.

In addition, Janz proposes the city put a 90-day cap on short-term rentals. This would restore the original idea behind short-term rentals, he said in an interview, where people who went on vacation, for example, could rent out their homes while they were away.

Janz said that short-term rentals exacerbate the housing crisis.

"There's been research that shows that short-term rentals actually raise the rent for everyone else. So, while one person profits, everyone else has to pay higher rents," he said.

Coun. Michael Janz wants the city to restrict short-term rentals (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Short-term rentals tend to operate as hotels, Janz said, while paying only residential taxes.

"It's a major issue in my ward," Janz said.

Hotels want regulations

The Edmonton hotel industry supports Janz's proposals.

In a statement, the Alberta Hotel and Lodging Association said it has been "consistently urging the City of Edmonton to create a regulatory framework that safeguards residents' interests and ensures a fair marketplace for all accommodation providers."

The association contends that platforms like Airbnb and VRBO have been distorted by speculators who removed single-family houses and condominiums from long-term housing stock, using them as "ghost hotels."

Ghost hotels are very much present in Canada, said AHLA's president & CEO Tracy Douglas-Blowers.

When a new condominium building gets constructed, she said, "speculators are buying those units, and they are renting out the rooms individually on a nightly basis."

"The people who live in those buildings are really feeling the impact of so many day-to-day, night-by-night users coming in and out," she said.

Permitting short-term rentals to owners' principal residences would help limit the number of "ghost hotels," she said.

Douglas-Blowers said hotels want a level regulatory playing field.

"We believe that everybody who is active in the accommodation industry needs to comply by the same legislation, the same rules, and be subject to the same taxation," she said.

Because short-term rentals are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as hotels, including accessibility, health and safety and taxation, their owners were able to offer these units at considerably cheaper rates, said Thorben Wieditz, the executive director of Fairbnb Canada Network, a non-for-profit that advocates for short-term rental regulations in Canada that protect housing security.

"Airbnb obviously likes it, because they do not have to build any hotels or hold any inventory," he said. "They download all of this to tens of thousands of hosts."

In a statement to CBC, Alex Howell, the Canada policy manager at Airbnb, said "targeting short-term rental hosts" will not solve the issue of housing shortages. The majority of short-term rental hosts share just one home, Howell said.

"We hope Edmonton leaders will work with us and local hosts on a sensible framework for short-term rental regulations that protect the benefits home sharing provides to local residents and economies," Howell said.

Short-term rentals cause safety issues, advocate says

Wieditz said that community impacts extend beyond rising rents.

When there are transient populations that are constantly coming and going, he said, "that introduces a whole range of issues to residential communities and condominium buildings."

"Hotels," he said, "have had their own share of issues in the past, but they do have management, and they do have front desks, and they do have ways of managing disruptions and issues in their buildings."

Efforts to restrict short-term rentals in Alberta have remained at municipal level so far.

In a statement to CBC, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon said Alberta would not follow B.C.'s lead in restricting short-term rentals provincially.

"Alberta's government is focused on finding creative and innovative solutions to encourage new investments in affordable and attainable housing."