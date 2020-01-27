Crews extinguish Monday morning house fire in west Edmonton

A Monday morning house fire in west Edmonton remains under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the home at 109th Avenue and 157th Street around 7 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk told CBC News.

Crews arrived three minutes after the call came in, Lewchuk said in an email.

Flames were coming from the back of the home, she said.

The fire was brought under control by 7:20 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., fire crews remained on scene and a large tent had been set up in the middle of the street adjacent to the home.

Further details are expected later Monday.

The home is in the Mayfield neighbourhood.