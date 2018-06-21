Fire destroys vacant house in northeast Edmonton

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Thursday morning in the Belvedere neighbourhood in northeast Edmonton.

The call came in around 8 a.m. about a fire in the area of 62nd Street and 133rd Avenue, said Katie Stewart, spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

The house was a vacant, abandoned property, Stewart said.

It was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Stewart said. Four units were on scene.

"The fire is moving quite quickly so firefighters are trying to keep it from spreading," she said.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 9 a.m.