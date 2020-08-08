Police ID victim of suspected homicide, look for persons of interest

Edmonton police say the victim of an assault has died from his injuries, as homicide investigators search for five persons of interest in the case.

An autopsy on Friday determined 38-year-old Tyler Hines died from blunt force head trauma, Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Saturday. Police say Hines was the victim of an assault.

The 38-year-old was found injured by passers-by in the area of 119 Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive at around 6 a.m. on July 25.

No reports were made to police at the time, but hospital staff contacted police the next day and an investigation determined he had been assaulted, Edmonton Police Services said in a news release on Saturday.

As his condition deteriorated in hospital, the homicide unit took over the investigation. Police say Hines succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday and his death was ruled a homicide.

The police released photos of five people they consider persons of interest, one woman and four men, and are asking anyone with information to contact the EPS non-emergency phone line.

Police released photos of persons of interest as they investigate the death of 38-year-old Tyler Hines. (Edmonton Police Service)

