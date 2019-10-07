Do you recognize this man? RCMP release images of man found dead near Slave Lake

Alberta RCMP have released 3D renderings of a man whose remains were discovered last year on the outskirts of Slave Lake.

The body was found on Oct. 6, 2018, in a rural area outside the northern Alberta town.

A year later, RCMP are investigating the death as a homicide and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the victim.

In a news release Monday, investigators released renderings and composite sketches of the man's face and shared a few of the victim's identifying features.

The victim was thought to have been older than 45. He appeared to be white but could have been of mixed Indigenous ancestry, RCMP said.

The man appeared to have had facial hair. He was balding, RCMP said.

Investigators think the victim had been dead for a long time.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Edmonton.