Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating after the discovery of a dead man following a disturbance call.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a disturbance at a multi-unit residence in the northeast neighbourhood of Kildare, near 80th Street and 142nd Avenue.

They found a dead man upon arrival, according to a news release. The death is considered suspicious.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.