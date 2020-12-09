Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in central Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man Tuesday afternoon in central Edmonton.

According to a news release from the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to a weapons complaint around 3 p.m. near 109th Street and 109th Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man lying injured in the street. Paramedics responded but the man was pronounced deceased.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. EPS is also asking anyone with dash-cam footage or nearby residents who have home cameras, to contact police.