Homicide unit investigating death in west Edmonton

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in west Edmonton on Thursday.

Around 12:15 p.m., police were called to the area of 166th Street and Stony Plain Road about an altercation. Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release.

Emergency services treated the man, but he died from his injuries on scene. Four individuals were taken into custody shortly afterwards.

Stony Plain Road was closed to traffic while investigators worked at the scene near a bus shelter. Inside the area taped off by police, a city bus sat vacant. At about 3:30 p.m., officials removed the body.

Police say an autopsy has not yet been scheduled.