Homicide unit investigating death in northeast Edmonton

Police have confirmed that the homicide section is investigating after one person has died late Saturday night in northeast Edmonton.

In a release, police said they responded to a weapons complaint around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man dead in one of the apartment suites.

The northeast watch commander Sunday morning confirmed there had been a shooting at an apartment building in the area of 173rd Avenue and McConachie Boulevard.

Police did not provide any information on a suspect, but asked anyone with information to contact them.