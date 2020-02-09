Skip to Main Content
Homicide unit investigating death in northeast Edmonton
Edmonton

Homicide unit investigating death in northeast Edmonton

Police confirmed one person is dead following a shooting in the McConachie neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The EPS homicide unit is investigating

CBC News ·
Two Edmonton police cruisers can be seen parked outside an apartment complex in the McConachie neighbourhood in northeast Edmonton. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Police have confirmed that the homicide section is investigating after one person has died late Saturday night in northeast Edmonton. 

In a release, police said they responded to a weapons complaint around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man dead in one of the apartment suites.

The northeast watch commander Sunday morning confirmed there had been a shooting at an apartment building in the area of 173rd Avenue and McConachie Boulevard.

Police did not provide any information on a suspect, but asked anyone with information to contact them.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|