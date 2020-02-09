Homicide unit investigating death in northeast Edmonton
Police confirmed one person is dead following a shooting in the McConachie neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The EPS homicide unit is investigating
Police have confirmed that the homicide section is investigating after one person has died late Saturday night in northeast Edmonton.
In a release, police said they responded to a weapons complaint around 11 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man dead in one of the apartment suites.
The northeast watch commander Sunday morning confirmed there had been a shooting at an apartment building in the area of 173rd Avenue and McConachie Boulevard.
Police did not provide any information on a suspect, but asked anyone with information to contact them.