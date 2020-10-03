Edmonton homicide detectives investigating girl's suspicious death, police say

Edmonton police say homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a girl after officers responded to a reported assault in northeast Edmonton Friday night.

Police were called to the area near 75th Street and Mount Lawn Road just after 11 p.m. yesterday. According to the Edmonton Police Service, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a girl with serious injuries.

She was treated and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said in a news release Saturday.

Edmonton police did not release the age of the victim, referring to her as a female youth. Youth is usually defined by police as someone under 18-years-old.

Police said investigators are looking to talk to any witnesses or people with information about the incident. As of Saturday afternoon, police did not have anyone in custody related to the case.

An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 8, police said.