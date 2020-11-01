Homicide unit investigates suspicious downtown Edmonton death

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man in downtown Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the Alex Taylor Road area in the Boyle Street neighbourhood just after 1:30 p.m., Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Saturday night.

Police say officers found a man who was unresponsive and not breathing. Officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man died on scene, police said.

The death is being treated as suspicious, police said. Detectives are asking for any dashcam video from vehicles parked in the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police had cordoned off a large treed area on the west side of Alex Taylor Road south of Jasper Avenue on Saturday afternoon.