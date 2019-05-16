Homicide investigators on scene of suspicious death in northwest Edmonton
Edmonton police were on scene at two locations in northwest Edmonton near Yellowhead Trail and 184th Street Wednesday evening.
Homicide investigators are at the scene of a suspicious death in northwest Edmonton, police confirmed Wednesday evening.
A nearby field has a large, taped off area as well a tarp on the ground and a dark coloured truck, near the 184th Street overpass. The other location is a residence near 184A Street and 121st Avenue with a small police presence.
Police would not say whether there was a connection between the two scenes. A statement from Edmonton police said the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available.