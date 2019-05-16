Homicide investigators on scene of suspicious death in northwest Edmonton

Homicide investigators are at the scene of a suspicious death in northwest Edmonton, police confirmed Wednesday evening.

Edmonton police were at two locations in northwest Edmonton near Yellowhead Trail and 184th Street.

A nearby field has a large, taped off area as well a tarp on the ground and a dark coloured truck, near the 184th Street overpass. The other location is a residence near 184A Street and 121st Avenue with a small police presence.

Police would not say whether there was a connection between the two scenes. A statement from Edmonton police said the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available.