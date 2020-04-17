Wetaskiwin senior found dead on Maskwacis road was victim of homicide, RCMP say
A 74-year-old Wetaskiwin man found dead on a road in Maskwacis earlier this month was a victim of homicide, an autopsy has determined.
Body of 74-year-old found on road east of Highway 2A on morning of April 12
The RCMP's major crimes unit continues to investigate, police said in a news release Friday.
Police did not release the victim's name.
The man's body was found on the morning of April 12 on Herman-Minde Road, east of Highway 2A.
Police at the time said the circumstances appeared suspicious.
Maskwacis is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.