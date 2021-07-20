Death of man outside Edmonton convenience store was a homicide, autopsy confirms

The death of a 31-year-old Edmonton man, found fatally injured outside a convenience store last week, is now being investigated as a homicide.

Elmer Daurie died from a sharp force injury, Edmonton police said in a news release Tuesday.

An autopsy completed on July 14 confirmed the cause of death, police said.

Daurie died on July 12 outside a convenience store near 115th Street and 107th Avenue, northwest of Edmonton's downtown core.

Downtown patrol officers were responding to a "trouble unknown call" around 6 p.m. when they found a man on the ground in medical distress, police said.

Paramedics declared Daurie dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them.