Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following an overnight weapons complaint.

At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called about a weapons complaint at a residence in the northeast neighbourhood of Glengarry, near 90th Street and 134th Avenue.

According to a news release, police found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.