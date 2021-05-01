Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton
At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called about a weapons complaint in the northeast neighbourhood of Glengarry.
Weapons complaint just after midnight in the Glengarry neighbourhood
Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating after a man died following an overnight weapons complaint.
At about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called about a weapons complaint at a residence in the northeast neighbourhood of Glengarry, near 90th Street and 134th Avenue.
According to a news release, police found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he died.
An autopsy is scheduled for next week.