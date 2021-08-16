Homicide detectives investigating death of young man near Whyte Avenue

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a young man in the Whyte Avenue area.

Edmonton police were called to the area of Whyte Avenue and 105th Street in relation to a suspicious death, police said in a news release Monday morning.

The victim is believed to be in his 20s, police said.

This is the second death of a young man in the popular Old Strathcona area in the last two weeks.

On Aug. 4, 20-year-old Ethan Taylor was killed, and another man injured, during an early morning disturbance in the area of Whyte Avenue and 103rd Street.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.