Homicide detectives investigating after 1 dead, 2 injured in Whyte Avenue disturbance

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Edmonton's Strathcona neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Edmonton police officers were called to a disturbance around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Whyte Avenue and 103rd Street, according to a news release.

Police say three injured men were found on arrival. Two were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

The third man died from his injuries on scene.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.