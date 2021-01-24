Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death of 53-year-old man

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 53-year-old man who was found injured in a residence in the Athlone neighbourhood.

Patrol officers arrived at a residence near 128 Avenue and 129 Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, responding to a trouble not known call, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release.

The officers found an unconscious man inside the home, and began performing CPR on him until EMS arrived. He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries at about 4:20 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, but in the meantime detectives are treating the death as suspicious.