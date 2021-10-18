Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered early Monday morning at a home in northeast Edmonton.

Police were called to a multi-unit residence near 128th Avenue and 65th Street at about 5 a.m. Monday to check on the welfare of a man, said a news release issued by the Edmonton Police Service.

The man was dead when police arrived.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police.