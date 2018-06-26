Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in north Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered inside in a house in north central Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., police received a report of gunshots at a home in the area of 113th Avenue and 103rd Street in the Spruce Avenue neighbourhood.

A male was discovered dead inside the house, police said.

'I just heard a bang'

"I just heard a bang," said Cory Patterson who lives across the street. "I went to the window and I saw two people leave the house in a hurry."

The house is a rental and changes tenants regularly, Patterson said.

Police remained on scene Tuesday morning as investigators canvassed the neighbourhood.

"We've locked down the residence and are interviewing witnesses," said Insp.Trevor Hermanutz. "We're really early into the investigation.

"The death right now is suspicious due to the fact there were gunshots heard."

Several people were inside the house when officers arrived on scene, said Hermanutz.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the EPS on the non emergency complaint line at 780-423-4567 or #377 from your cellphone.