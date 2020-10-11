Homicide detectives investigate death in west Edmonton
The death of a man in west Edmonton Saturday evening is being investigated by homicide detectives.
First responders tried to save the man
Officers were called to a complex near 180th Street and 74th Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. and found a man in medical distress, lying on the ground outside the complex, according to a news release from city police.
Paramedics and police attempted life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.
Police say the death is considered suspicious, and that an autopsy has yet to be scheduled.
