Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in southeast Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating after a young man was found fatally injured following reports of multiple gunshots in the city's far southeast Monday night.

Officers arrived around 7:35 p.m. and found the victim lying in the street. Several 911 calls were made to police about gunshots being heard in The Orchards at Ellerslie, a neighbourhood located south of Summerside, police said in a statement.

The "young adult male" was found injured on Crabapple Crescent, police said. The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police did not comment on the nature of the man's injuries.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled in the case, police said.

On Monday night, patrol officers were going door-to-door, interviewing people in the neighbourhood in an attempt to locate witnesses.

Police are urging anyone with information on the suspicious death to contact police or Crime Stoppers.