Edmonton man found dead near Redwater was homicide victim: RCMP

The death of a man whose body was recovered from an unoccupied rural property northeast of Edmonton more than two weeks ago has been has been confirmed as a homicide.

The manner of death was confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner after an autopsy was completed Feb. 14, Redwater RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police have identified the victim as Trevor Emery Wortman, 41, of Edmonton.

Wortman's body was found on the afternoon of Feb. 11. His remains were discovered by a rural property representative on a lease site off Range Road 224 west of Redwater.

Anyone who was in contact with Wortman before his death, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity near the area where his body was found, is asked to contact RCMP.

Redwater RCMP, the major crimes unit and Edmonton forensic investigators have been involved with the investigation.