Edmonton's latest homicide victim died of a stab wound, police say

The death of a 21-year-old man in a south Edmonton parking lot has been confirmed as a homicide, police say.

The victim, identified by police as Baljit Singh, died of a stab wound early Tuesday in a parking lot south of 122nd Street and the Whitemud Freeway.

Singh was still alive when his body was found at about 12:30 a.m. after police were called to a "trouble unknown call" in the Royal Gardens neighbourhood.

Investigators were told the man was injured during an altercation with a group of suspects and died on scene, despite attempts by paramedics to save his life.

Police continue to search for a group of suspects who fled the scene. Investigators do not believe the incident was random.

Homicide investigators are urging anyone who may have information about the death to contact them or Crime Stoppers.