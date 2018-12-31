Murder charge laid in 'domestic violence' killing in Edmonton

An Edmonton man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with what police are calling "a domestic violence incident."

Wen Zhou Zhang, 53, has also been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

An autopsy to confirm the cause of death has been scheduled for Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Detectives have deemed the manner of death to be homicide, police said.

Officers responded at about 8:50 a.m. Friday to a report about an assault with a weapon at a residence near 214th Street and Breckenridge Drive in the Breckenridge Greens neighbourhood.

A 49-year-old woman died of her injuries at the scene. Edmonton police said they will not release her name.

The man linked to the case turned himself over to police about 90 minutes later, police said.

"The male and female were known to one another and this was a domestic violence incident," police said Monday.

The woman's death was Edmonton's 28th homicide of 2018.