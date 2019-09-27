'A lot more work to do': Homelessness falling in Edmonton, report shows

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Edmonton has been cut in half since a peak in 2008, according to the latest update from Homeward Trust.

As of August, 1,607 Edmontonians are considered homeless, from sleeping rough to staying in transitional housing.

That's down from over 3,000 in 2008 when the Edmonton's homeless population hit its peak, and from 1,923 people in Jan. 2019.

Edmonton is now on track to end chronic homelessness by 2022, according to Homeward Trust staff on Thursday.

The trajectory puts the city two years behind its 2020 goal but signals an improvement over last year when the non-profit projected the homeless population would increase.

"I can't help but feel really good about the work those organizations are doing. Of course, we still have a lot more work to do," said Homeward Trust CEO Susan McGee.

Homeward Trust staff presented a community update at a gathering of housing and homeless-sector partners in Edmonton on Thursday, with more than a hundred people attending the event. The keynote speech was given by Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee.

Justice system often not the answer, police chief says

McFee said police need to be leaders in diverting people experiencing homelessness away from the justice system, and towards housing services.

"The justice system isn't going to be the answer for all these people because they just keep coming back," he said, highlighting the overlapping challenges facing homeless populations, which includes a higher rate of mental health issues and substance abuse disorder.

"We need to be a connector to services that are going to get them to help."

Homeward Trust launched a program with police in June making it easier for officers to refer people experiencing homelessness to a housing team.

Police have also partnered with Alberta Health Services to create nine teams where officers patrol alongside mental health professionals, McFee said.

Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee delivers his keynote speech at a community update on the city's plan to end homelessness. (Jordan Omstead/CBC)

A key to ending chronic homelessness, McGee said, is building permanent supportive housing to offer on-site health and social supports.

City asking for supportive housing funding

Permanent supportive housing is one of the city's top priorities in its budget submissions to the Alberta government. The city is asking the province for $124 million delivered over seven years to help build 900 units.

Edmonton is also trying to secure $80 million in capital funding from the federal government under the National Housing Strategy.

"Capital is really critical and many organizations are looking for more capital so we can provide the necessary units in addition to the support," McGee said of the funding for supportive housing.

A panel at the community update on Edmonton's plan to end homelessness. From left to right: Barb Spencer, Susan McGee, Christel Kjenner and Dale McFee. (Jordan Omstead/CBC)

The latest numbers show 9,310 people previously experiencing homelessness have been housed since the city adopted its housing-first strategy and plan to end homelessness in 2009.

Indigenous people remain drastically over-represented in the city's homeless population. About 65 per cent of people experiencing homelessness identify as Indigenous, while making up just six per cent of the city's population.

Homeward Trust trained 584 frontline workers through workshops on Indigenous ceremony and culture, according to Thursday's update, to connect more Indigenous people experiencing homelessness with cultural resources.