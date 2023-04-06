Homeless numbers in Grande Prairie are higher than revealed in recent city survey, shelters say

Homelessness in Grande Prairie is rising but shelters say the population is larger than that shown by data released by the city in late March.

The City of Grande Prairie reported at least 328 people were experiencing homelessness during a point-in-time count last fall. In comparison, a 2018 count showed 228 people were homeless.

The most recent count was conducted in Grande Prairie on Sept. 26 and 27 last year. Results were made public on March 29.

The city used shelter data, encampment numbers and a street survey to determine the size of the homeless population, which has increased by 83 per cent since the first count in 2006, according to the report.

Kathy Lambert, executive director of Wapiti Community Support Association, said the data is helpful, but she thinks future counts could be conducted over a longer time period.

"I definitely do feel it underestimates," Lambert said in an interview with CBC News.

Collecting data in the winter in addition to warmer months could better capture what is happening in the community, she said.

"People can't stay outside [in winter] so they are using services," Lambert said.

Youth homelessness

Tanya Wald is the executive director of Sunrise House, the only emergency youth shelter in northwestern Alberta. She said the 23 people under age 24 accounted for in the data is an underestimate.

"I just really don't believe that it's reflective of the actual number of young people that are struggling with homelessness in our community," Wald said in an interview with CBC News.

The data in the city's report is based on the number of youth staying at Sunrise House or with family at Odyssey House the night of Sept. 26. The city said the count may under-represent youth homelessness because people under the age of 18 can't take part in the street survey.

Wendy Hughes, the city's interim director of housing and homelessness, said the count could miss youth who aren't accessing support services.

"The ones that are couch-surfing or temporarily staying at a friend's house. So those aren't captured in the report. But it does give us a snapshot on homeless issues that exist on the streets," Hughes said in an interview with CBC News.

Sunrise House is moving into a new building this fall, doubling its available emergency beds from 12 to 24. The organization will also be able to offer supportive housing with 10 transitional bachelor units.

Tanya Wald is the executive director of Sunrise House, an emergency youth shelter in Grande Prairie. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Wald said the new building will provide more space than the converted duplex Sunrise has operated out of since opening in 2003. She said the bachelor units could prevent youth from becoming homeless as adults.

"They're going to pay some rent, but they're going to learn all the skills to living on their own," she said.

"So then when they're ready and they move out into their own place, they're actually going to be able to sustain and be independent and be successful."

Street survey

City and community agency staff collected demographic data from 77 individuals through the September survey. Three-quarters of respondents said they had been homeless for half a year or longer.

Indigenous people were disproportionately represented in the survey results. Sixty one per cent of survey respondents identified as Indigenous, compared to 11.5 per cent of Grande Prairie's population.

"What this has helped us do is to indicate that we have to work on networking and also collaborating with local Indigenous groups," Hughes said.

The survey also asked if people experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ+. However, the report says the numbers "are likely under-reported or incorrect" as only five per cent identified as lesbian, bisexual or gender-diverse.

Nearly half of respondents — 44 per cent — said they were first homeless between the ages of 9 and 24.

The survey also asked respondents about the reasons they were homeless.

Just under half said family breakdown or landlord conflicts led to them experiencing homelessness. Fourteen per cent said they couldn't afford rent, and 11 per cent attributed their homelessness to a substance-use issue.

Kathy Lambert is the executive director of Wapiti Community Support Association in Grande Prairie. (Luke Ettinger/CBC News)

Lambert said the pandemic and rising cost of living contributed to the increase in demand at Wapiti.

To address the issue, the city is working to provide 143 supportive and affordable housing units, with two buildings undergoing renovations.

Lambert said barriers remain, particularly for people experiencing homelessness trying to access mental health and addiction support.

"Until we start getting those supports in the community, I don't see homelessness decreasing really quick."