2 shot during separate west Edmonton home invasions

Edmonton police are investigating after two people were shot during a pair of home invasions, which took place a few minutes apart early Monday morning.

Police said the first home invasion took place just before 6 a.m. in the area of 104th Avenue and 149th Street.

A male was shot and is in critical condition in hospital, police said in a brief statement issued this morning.

The second home invasion took place about two kilometres away in the area of 102nd Avenue and 163rd Street. A male was also shot at the second address and was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said

Police are not releasing any further details on the investigation and have not said whether they believe the crimes are related.