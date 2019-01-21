Skip to Main Content
Home invasion victim died from blunt force trauma, police say

Home invasion victim died from blunt force trauma, police say

An Edmonton woman who died after a home invasion in northeast Edmonton Friday was killed by blunt force trauma, police say.

Homicide victim Barbara Nelson, 59, died after home invasion and altercation in northeast Edmonton

CBC News ·
The suspects had fled the residence by the time officers arrived, the Edmonton Police Service said. (CBC/Manuel Carrillos Avalos)

An Edmonton woman who died after a home invasion in northeast Edmonton Friday was killed by blunt force trauma, police say.

Autopsy results released Monday confirm the woman's death is a homicide. 

Barbara Nelson, 59, died in hospital following a home invasion and altercation at a home near 119th Avenue and 61st Street. A second victim — a 56-year-old man  — was taken to hospital and remains in serious condition. 

Police responded to a call of gunshots being fired at a home just before 9 p.m. Friday. The suspects had fled the residence by the time officers arrived, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

Police said they released Nelson's name because it serves an investigative purpose. 

Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Police have not released a description of the suspects or a vehicle.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us