Homeowner shot at while following break-and-enter suspects in Parkland County

It was midnight Monday when a woman in Parkland County heard someone trying to break down her garage door.

She called police and her husband, who rushed home in time to see several people jump into a car in the driveway and pull away.

The man followed the car, until someone fired a shot at him. He then stopped and called to update the RCMP.

The man was not injured, Parkland RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The home invasion happened at a rural residence west of Edmonton, on Range Road 264 north of Highway 16, police said.

Later the same night, RCMP found the car abandoned. An Edmonton police helicopter and an RCMP dog team helped track down all five suspects in the nearby bush.

A gun safe stolen from the residence and a shotgun were found in the car. The car and the licence plate were determined to have been stolen in Edmonton. The suspects were arrested without incident.

RCMP returned the next day to the area where the suspects had been apprehended and found stolen rifles and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Five people from Saddle Lake, Edmonton and Morinville face more than a dozen charges, including:

Pointing a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Break and enter with intent

Assault with weapon

Possession of property obtained for the purpose of trafficking over $5000

Possession of methamphetamine

Two of the men also face weapons charges.