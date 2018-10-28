Skip to Main Content
Leduc RCMP look for suspects after cross, candle holders pinched from Holy Trinity Church
New

Leduc RCMP look for suspects after cross, candle holders pinched from Holy Trinity Church

Leduc RCMP are trying to find some unholy culprits after a recent theft at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Suspects damaged the church's bell tower while trying to steal bell, RCMP say

CBC News ·
Candle holders and a cross were taken from the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25. (Leduc RCMP)
Leduc RCMP are trying to find some unholy culprits after a recent break and enter and theft at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church. 
RCMP released a photo of this cross they say was taken from the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church. (Leduc RCMP)

Police believe that between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, someone tried to steal the church bell by pulling it from the church's tower, located on Range Road 260, south of Highway 19.

In the process, the bell tower was damaged.

Suspects got into the church and stole candle holders and a cross.

Leduc RCMP have not said if they have any suspects in mind. They are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us