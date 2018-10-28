Leduc RCMP look for suspects after cross, candle holders pinched from Holy Trinity Church

RCMP released a photo of this cross they say was taken from the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church. (Leduc RCMP) Leduc RCMP are trying to find some unholy culprits after a recent break and enter and theft at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Police believe that between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, someone tried to steal the church bell by pulling it from the church's tower, located on Range Road 260, south of Highway 19.

In the process, the bell tower was damaged.

Suspects got into the church and stole candle holders and a cross.

Leduc RCMP have not said if they have any suspects in mind. They are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.