How to avoid airport security delays during the holidays

With the busy travel season ahead, officials are asking travellers to plan ahead to avoid delays at airport security.

Dec. 20 will be the busiest travel day of the year at Edmonton International Airport, which is expecting 25,000 people to be flying that day and 50,000 others dropping off or picking up passengers, 20-per-cent more than the usual volume.

"Give yourself plenty of time," said Christine Langlois, spokesperson for Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

"We all make better decisions when we have time in front of us and it's going to be much more relaxing. Frankly the worst that can happen is that you start your vacation a bit early," Langlois said.

There's an app for that

The best way to prepare is to download the CATSA app available on both Android and Iphones, she said.

The app gives travellers a list of items they're permitted to take through security. It also allows the user to look up an item and check the airport regulations around it.

The CATSA app shows permitted items and airport security wait times. (David Bajer/CBC)

Liquids, aerosols and gels are typically limited to containers of 200 millimetres or less for carry-on, Langlois said.

People also often have questions around cannabis, which is limited to 30 grams, but prohibited when crossing international borders.

What happens when you have to forfeit something?

Travellers who have to forfeit items can choose to either check it or mail it to themselves, which is why it's important to budget extra time for security before flights, Langlois said.

"People will choose to surrender [items] very often because they don't have enough time."

Often gifts left behind include bottles of alcohol, maple syrup and bath salts when exceeding the allowable amount. Also snow globes and tools, Langlois said.

Christine Langlois with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority displays items forfeited at Edmonton's airport. (David Bajer/CBC)

"The number of snowballs in Edmonton, that's not something I've seen in other airports this year actually," she said.

Langlois' final tip is to avoid wrapping presents at home, because if security officials can't tell what an item is, they'll unwrap it.

"We might have to open your gifts and as much as we like unwrapping gifts, we much prefer not to unwrap yours."

So far, the Edmonton airport lost-and-found has collected 6,970 items this year, enough to fill six large tubs each day, according to spokesperson Chris Chodan.