'An emotional time': St. Albert's Hole's Greenhouse sold

Hole's Greenhouse & Gardens Ltd., one of the best-known businesses in St. Albert, has been sold.

The family-owned company has been sold to agriculture company TEC Property Inc. effective Dec. 31, Hole's said in a news release Monday.

TEC Property, which owns the Enjoy Centre, will take over management of the business and work with the Hole family in transition for the 2020 season.

"It is an emotional time for our family and we're excited for the next step," Jim Hole said in the release. "It's a privilege to share knowledge of gardening with the community for such a long time and we will continue to do so."

The family name will remain on the Enjoy Centre building. The Hole family will stay on at the greenhouse to help with the change until June 30, 2020 and all staff will stay on.

The family will continue to focus on its private label merchandise, the release said.

Nearly 50 years ago, Ted and Lois Hole transformed their red barn into the family's first retail store. In 2009, Hole's began construction on the Enjoy Centre, with added space for businesses to lease.

The Enjoy Centre, at 101 Riel Dr. in St. Albert, was sold to TEC Property Ltd. in 2015.