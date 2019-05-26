Police investigating after cyclist injured in hit-and-run on Whyte Avenue

Edmonton police are looking for witnesses after a cyclist was hit in a crosswalk on Whyte Avenue early Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old woman was travelling westbound on 82nd Avenue at approximately 4:20 a.m. Police say she was hit by a dark-coloured, four-door sedan turning northbound onto 75th Street from 82nd Avenue.

The driver fled the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital where she is in serious, but stable condition.

The major collisions investigation unit is investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to contact EPS.