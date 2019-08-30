Pedestrian, 73, seriously injured in downtown Edmonton hit-and-run collision

A 73-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision at a downtown intersection Friday morning.

Police are asking for help from the public identifying the driver involved, they said in a news release.

Around 5:50 a.m., the pedestrian was crossing from the south side to the north side of Jasper Avenue at 102nd Street when he was hit by a small black SUV or hatchback travelling west on Jasper Avenue.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle stopped briefly at 103rd Street and Jasper Avenue before leaving the scene heading north on 103rd Street.

The injured man was treated by EMS on scene and transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The EPS major collision investigation section has taken over the investigation and is urging the driver and any occupants of the vehicle involved to come forward to speak with police.

Investigators are also asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time and may have information about the vehicle or driver, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.