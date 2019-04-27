Hinton RCMP look for suspect in child luring incident

RCMP are looking for a suspect in an attempted child luring incident in Hinton, Alta., on Wednesday.

At about 5 p.m., police responded to a report of a man trying to lure two children from their home in the Skogg Avenue area of the town, which is about 280 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The suspect said he knows the children's mother and father and was sent to get them, RCMP said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

One of the children closed and locked the door before calling a parent for help, who then called police.

"It is unknown if the male left on foot or by vehicle," RCMP said. "Neighbourhood patrols and inquires by RCMP have not led to the identification of a suspect at this time."

Police describe the suspect as Caucasian man in his 20s, who is between five feet 10 inches and six feet tal,l and has light brown hair and a thin goatee.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.