Hinton man, 88, charged with sexual assault, accessing child pornography

An 88-year-old Hinton, Alta., man is facing sexual assault and child pornography charges, RCMP said Tuesday.

On Feb. 11, Hinton RCMP received a complaint alleging a sexual assault on an adult male victim, police said in a news release.

After an investigation, the elderly man was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of recognizance.

In a separate investigation that began Feb. 16, Hinton RCMP received information about a suspect viewing child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at a residence. Police seized a computer, router, DVDs and CDs.

The 88-year-old man was then charged with accessing child pornography.

He has since been released on conditions that he not have access to the internet and that he not be around persons under age 18.

The man is due in Hinton provincial court April 17 on both matters, police said.

Hinton is 290 kilometres west of Edmonton.