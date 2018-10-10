1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 40 near Hinton, Alta.

One man is dead and two others taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 40 north of Hinton.

The two men in hospital have non-life threatening injuries, said RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott.

The collision happened just north of Rock Lake shortly after 8 p.m.

A semi-truck with a trailer was travelling north when the trailer fishtailed behind the truck and both collided with a pickup truck traveling south, RCMP said in a news release.

The pickup truck ended up in the ditch but the semi remained on the highway.

A third vehicle hit the debris from the initial crash and other vehicles slid into the ditch, RCMP said.

44-year-old declared dead

The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup was declared dead on scene. The male passenger was transported to an Edmonton hospital, police said.

The driver of the semi was transported to hospital in Hinton. No one else was injured.

A section of the highway was closed overnight as RCMP and a collision analyst remained on scene to investigate and manage traffic.

Traffic on that section of Highway 40 is down to one lane and will remain that way throughout Wednesday as Alberta Environment and an emergency response team assess a spill, police said.

The spill is diesel that leaked from the semi, Scott said.

The weather at the time of the collision was foggy with freezing rain making the highway extremely icy, she said.

While road conditions have improved, they are not optimal so RCMP continue to warn motorists to avoid the area.