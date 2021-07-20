Highway 16 closed near Hinton after fatal collision

RCMP are investigating a three-vehicle collision Monday night that closed a major highway and left one person dead.

Both east and westbound lanes of Highway 16 are closed about 18 kilometres west of Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.

At 6:40 p.m., RCMP said the highway would likely be closed for at least six hours. Traffic can't be rerouted, police said, so drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police did not say if there were any other injuries or provide information about the identity of the deceased.

RCMP said an update will be provided when the highway reopens.