Hinton RCMP identify Athabasca woman, 25, as victim of homicide

Hinton RCMP on Friday released the name of Nature Duperron, a 25-year-old Athabasca woman whose body was found outside Hinton in late April.

The RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating the death as a homicide, police said in a news release.

Police said Duperron's family reported her missing on April 15.

A missing-person investigation determined she was last seen in Edmonton at the beginning of April.

An autopsy was conducted in Edmonton on April 25. The cause of death has not yet been determined, police said in Friday's news release.

Although police didn't publicize Duperron's name until Friday, an obituary for her was published on the Athabasca Community Chapel website in May. A memorial service was scheduled for May 17 at the Athabasca Missionary Church.

Duperron was survived by three children, three siblings and her parents, the obituary said.

"She enjoyed music, drawing and her writing as some of her passions," it said. "She had such a sincere love towards everyone she met. Nature loved spending time with her family and friends."