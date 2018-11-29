RCMP investigate after cat in Hinton killed with bow and arrow

RCMP in Hinton are attempting to identify the person responsible for shooting a cat with a bow and arrow.

The animal was found dead around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Hillcrest Estates neighbourhood, RCMP said in a news release.

Police said a trailer park resident found the cat in their driveway. The cat's body had been punctured with an arrow and it had already died of its injuries.

Witnesses told investigators the incident may have happened the previous night between 10:30 p.m. and midnight.

A Facebook post about the incident from the Hinton & District Spay and Neuter Society includes a graphic photograph of a brown tabby lying lifeless on the ground, the shaft of an arrow protruding from its front shoulder and its hind quarters, near its spine.

The agency, which operates spay, neuter and release programs to manage the community's feral cats population, said the animal's owner has been found.

"We are very upset to learn that someone felt it necessary in our town, in Hillcrest Trailer Park (Sunset) to shoot a cat with a bow and arrow," reads the Facebook post.

"This is unacceptable in any circumstance. Please keep your cats inside, it is the bylaw, however, this is not the way to deal with a stray cat."

The rescue agency said there have been previous reports of animal abuse in the area.

"We actively trapped and removed many feral cats from where this cat was found earlier this year because we knew someone was shooting them and hurting them in other ways.

"It did stop for a while. Now they have moved onto people's pets."

The agency said it has removed and re-homed over 200 cats from the trailer park in the last three years.

"Hinton has a huge cat problem, we are trying to make a difference in a humane way.

"Animals deserve life and respect just like us."

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Hinton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Hinton is located approximately 300 kilometres west of Edmonton.