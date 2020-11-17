Alberta's top doctor asks police for support enforcing COVID-19 restrictions

Alberta's chief medical officer of health has asked police across the province to enforce the additional measures put in place last week to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The letter is addressed to Edmonton police chief Dale McPhee, who is also president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police.

"I am writing to ask that you and your colleagues continue your support of our efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 by supporting the enforcement of these new measures," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in the letter, written on Thursday.

The measures, which will be in effect until Nov. 27, limit social gatherings to 15 people in areas of the province under a watch or enhanced status.

They also prohibit the sale of alcohol in licensed establishments after 10 p.m. and mandate that they close by 11 p.m.

"Police services across Alberta, including the Edmonton Police Service, will continue to support the efforts of our chief medical officer to bring this pandemic under control in our province," EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison said on Tuesday.

Police officers in Edmonton will continue to focus on education over enforcement, Pattison said in a statement.

"As has been our approach throughout the pandemic, the EPS will continue to prioritize education and awareness," he said. "In situations where flagrant violations are evident, an enforcement mechanism is also at our disposal."

Between April 8 and May 13, Edmonton police issued 76 tickets. Another 14 were issued between May 14 and June 12, with no more since then, EPS said.

Public health inspectors with Alberta Health Services respond to complaints when COVID-19 protocols are not being followed in bars, restaurants and pubs, spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in a statement.

There have been 2,121 COVID-19 related violations since March and tens of thousands of complaints filed across the province, according to AHS.

Public health inspectors have the authority to issue enforcement orders, Williamson said.

"Every effort is made to work with owners and operators before moving to enforcement action," he said.

The limit on alcohol sales has been enforced by Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis since the restriction went into effect on Nov. 13, said spokesperson Heather Holeman.

"AGLC inspectors have conducted hundreds of inspections provincewide to check for compliance with the public health orders, and will continue to do so," Holeman said in a statement.

"Venues that contravene the orders of the chief medical officer of health risk immediate suspension of their liquor licence."

The first step is educating licensees of the new rules, followed by a compliance check at a later time, Holeman said. No licence suspensions have been issued to date.