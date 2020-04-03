Alberta's chief medical officer to provide latest update on COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest update on COVID-19 Friday, a day when the province is likely to see the number of recorded cases surpass 1,000.

Hinshaw will be joined by other officials at a news conference Friday afternoon., the Alberta government said in a media advisory.

As she has been doing for the past month, Hinshaw will provide an update on ongoing work to protect public health.

As of Thursday, Alberta had 968 cases of COVID-19, including 13 deaths.

More than 57,000 people had been tested, and 174 people with the disease had recovered.

At Thursday's news conference, Hinshaw highlighted new efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in continuing care facilities.

"We now have 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in continuing care facilities, and I expect that more will be confirmed in the coming days," Hinshaw told Thursday's news conference.

Alberta Health is tracking nine outbreaks at continuing care facilities.

The two latest deaths in the province were a man in his 90s who lived at the McKenzie Towne long-term-care centre in Calgary, and a man in his 80s who lived at Manoir Du Lac care home in McLennan, 440 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The McKenzie Towne facility has had 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including four deaths.

Under new orders Hinshaw announced Thursday, staff who work at more than one care facility are now required to immediately inform their supervisors if they have worked or are working at a facility where there is a confirmed or suspected case.

Operators and managers must also inform all families with residents in the facilities.

The new rules give operators direction on how to deploy staff and resources where most needed, implement isolation measures, and ensure staff have up-to-date training on care and protective equipment.