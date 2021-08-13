Alberta chief medical officer of health gives new details on back-to-school plans amid COVID 4th wave

Alberta's education minister and top public health doctor will hold a news conference this morning to announce "back to school guidance" and work to protect public health in schools.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will join Education Minister Adriana LaGrange at the news conference, which starts at 9:30 a.m. MT.

Watch it live here.

Edmonton Catholic and public school boards wrote to LaGrange and Health Minister Tyler Shandro this week, seeking authority to mandate masks in schools and require people sick with COVID-19 to isolate.

The letter, made public Thursday, cited the prevalence of the delta strain of the coronavirus, Canada entering a fourth wave of disease and vaccination rates that are short of what is needed for herd immunity.

Educators have been in limbo, waiting for the province to provide guidance for September's return to school under the new approach.

Restrictions to be rolled back: source

Late Thursday, a government source confirmed to CBC that Alberta will roll back plans to end mandatory isolation for those who test positive for COVID-19.

Hinshaw is expected to announce the latest changes today, according to the source.

New cases of COVID-19 this week have reached the highest level since late May.