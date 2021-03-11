Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, health minister and education minister are expected to provide another update on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Thursday afternoon, as thousands more people become eligible for their first doses.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Health Minister Tyler Shandro are scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it here.

Another group of eligible Albertans being offered the Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine began booking appointments at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The group includes all Albertans born in 1958. They can book immunization appointments using the AHS online booking tool or by calling Health Link at 811.

First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1973 are also eligible. They can book appointments by phone only, AHS said.

All Albertans born in 1957 and 1958 and all First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1972 and 1973 are now eligible for Covidshield/AstraZeneca.

Depending on supply, everyone born between 1958 and 1971 will be offered the chance to book appointments in coming days, with the rollout expanding by one birth year at a time.

Additional shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the province next week. Albertans who become eligible will never lose their eligibility, the province has said.

Alberta is following the advice of a national immunization committee and is not offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people 65 and older, because clinical trials didn't include enough people in that age group to determine efficacy.

Hinshaw has said the rollout plan for Pfizer and Moderna is dependent on vaccine supply.

She urged Albertans who have been immunized to continue to follow public health measures.

"I know it can be tempting to let your guard down after immunization, but we need to better study and understand the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing transmission, including asymptomatic and variant transmission, before we can safely alter our policies," Hinshaw said Wednesday.

The province reported 399 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 4,463 active cases across Alberta.

Another 47 new cases of more infectious variants of the coronavirus were also reported. Those cases now represent about nine per cent of the active cases being identified each day, Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, said Thursday in an email.

The province has now identified 734 total cases of the new strains, both active and recovered, McMillan said.

Two more deaths were reported: a woman in her 70s in the Calgary zone and a woman in her 80s in the Central zone,

There were 254 people in hospital with the disease, including 37 in intensive care.

"If you are eligible to get the vaccine, please do so and encourage your friends and neighbours to as well," Hinshaw said Wednesday.

"The more people who become immunized, the less the virus will be able to mutate and the less it will impact our communities."