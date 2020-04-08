Premier Jason Kenney, Dr. Deena Hinshaw to discuss Alberta's plans for restriction-free summer

Premier Jason Kenney will join Alberta's chief medical officer of health at today's update on Alberta's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and fully reopen by mid-summer.

The premier's communications director tweeted Thursday afternoon that Kenney would be joining Dr. Deena Hinshaw at her news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT.

Across the province Wednesday, there were 10,953 active cases. Alberta reported 390 new cases and six deaths.

Hospitals were treating 548 COVID-19 patients, including 157 in ICU beds.

With case counts declining and vaccination rates hitting new highs, Alberta has set its sights on a summer that will be increasingly less restricted by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Kenney announced a three-step plan that could see almost all public health restrictions lifted by July, as long as people continue to get vaccinated.

The first stage begins Friday, effectively reversing restrictions introduced three weeks ago when surging case counts threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

This first step requires that 50 per cent of Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and that hospitalizations be below 800 and declining — thresholds that have already been met.

On Friday, worship services will again be allowed to host up to 15 per cent of fire code capacity. The rest of the changes begin Tuesday.

Restaurant patios, barbershops and nail salons will reopen. Outdoor gatherings and organized sporting events of up to 10 people will again be permitted.

Each stage of the plan is tied to vaccination rates, with a two-week lag to ensure the doses have time to take effect. Kenney has said the reopening would be paused if hospitalization rates start to climb again.