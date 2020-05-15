Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates COVID-19 as Alberta enters Stage 2 of relaunch

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update the province this afternoon on the state of COVID-19 on the first day of Stage 2 of the government's economic relaunch plan.

Stage 2 allows more businesses and services to reopen and allows people to gather in larger groups.

Hinshaw's news conference is at 3:30 p.m. You can watch here live.

In announcing the transition to Stage 2 on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney warned there will still be local outbreaks requiring targeted measures to stamp them out.

"But if we stay vigilant and disciplined, if we stay dedicated, especially to protecting the most vulnerable, we'll be able to continue lifting the restrictions and expanding opportunities throughout the relaunch," Kenney said.

On the same day, Hinshaw pointed out that a recent spate of new cases in Edmonton showing why the public needs to remain diligent.

"It's a reminder again that we need to all practise diligence in our public health measures and our distancing, making sure that if we're sick, we're not attending any kind of public event, that we're getting tested right away," she said.

As of Thursday there were 379 active cases in the province with 45 people in hospital — six of them in intensive care.

The province has conducted more than 317,000 tests for the disease.

Just over 204,000 people have downloaded Alberta's contact tracing app ABTraceTogether.