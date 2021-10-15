Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans on COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update Thursday on the spread of COVID-19.

Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch the news conference live here.

While Alberta's fourth wave of active cases appears to have ebbed somewhat in recent days, the situation in the province remains dire as hospitals continue to operate well beyond their normal capacity and the death toll continues to rise.

Alberta reported 786 new cases Wednesday. There are now 10,824 active cases across the province.

Alberta continues to lead the country in active cases by a wide margin and the province reached another grim milestone Wednesday as the province surpassed more than 3,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

The province reported 18 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of Albertans to have died of COVID-19 to 3,006.

That is the third highest total of any province, behind only Ontario, at 9,823 deaths as of Wednesday, and Quebec, with 11,455.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 declined Wednesday but remain high. There were 928 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 203 in intensive care units.

There is currently 376 ICU beds open in Alberta, including 203 additional spaces (a 117 per cent increase over Alberta's baseline figure of 173).

There are currently 280 patients in Alberta ICU beds, the vast majority of whom are COVID-19 positive, Alberta Health Services said Wednesday.

While the number of patients in ICU fluctuates constantly, the number of patients in ICU has increased by 0.3 per cent over the past seven days.

Provincially, ICU capacity (including additional surge beds) is currently at 74 per cent. Without the additional surge spaces, provincial ICU capacity would be at 162 per cent, AHS said Wednesday.