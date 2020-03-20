Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19, new variants in Alberta

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will update Albertans on the spread of COVID-19 and new coronavirus variants.

Hinshaw will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT.

As Alberta's caseload continues to drop, more cases of new variants have been found. The province now has 51 cases of two coronavirus variants, one first identified in the United Kingdom and another first identified in South Africa.

The variants are known for their ease of transmission. Hinshaw says Alberta's health officials are working to track the origin of each case.

Health officials are worried about the pressure on the health-care system given the unpredictable spread of the virus.

Six of the variant cases had no known link to travel, aggravating concerns about community spread. The remainder are linked to international travel.

Hinshaw said the provincial lab has reached its goal to screen 300 samples daily for those two variants. The lab has also reached its goal to do full genome testing on 400 samples each week, she said.

On Monday, Hinshaw also revealed that a child of a returning traveller attended a Calgary school while they were determined to have been infectious with a variant case.

She said the class and the student's close contacts had already been quarantined and there was no evidence to suggest anyone else had been infected.

There are currently active alerts or outbreaks in 298 Alberta schools, about 12 per cent of all schools in the province. In-school transmission has been detected in 66 schools; of these, 51 have seen one new case occur as a result, Hinshaw said.

The province reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 10 more deaths.

That brings the total number of deaths to 1,641 since the pandemic began in March.

Across the province, there were 7,387 active cases. There are 556 patients being treated in hospital, which includes 102 in intensive care.

The government has announced that some public health restrictions affecting restaurants and gyms are planned to be lifted on Monday.